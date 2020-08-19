Texas Panhandle crash claims life of Lubbock man, injures 2 others

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday, the Texas Department of Public Safety released information concerning a one-vehicle crash in Hutchinson County that claimed the life of a South Plains man and injured two others.

The crash occurred Monday around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 207 and 136 about six miles north of Stinnett.

DPS said the Ford F-250 pickup truck was being driven at an unsafe speed to be able to safety maneuver a curve in the roadway and to stop at the intersection.

The truck slid past the stop line, went into a side skid, traveled across the center median, rolled across a lane of traffic and came to rest upright in the east barrow ditch.

DPS said one of the occupants was ejected.



Rolando Garcia, 27, of Lubbock was transported by air to Amarillo Northwest Texas Hospital where he died from his injuries on Tuesday.

Arturo Garcia, 29, of Plainview and Jose Moran, 29, of Lubbock were both transported by ambulance to a hospital in Borger where they were treated and released.