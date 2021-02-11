Texas Parks & Wildlife ask for help in tracking bats sick with White-Nose Syndrome

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Parks and Wildlife are asking the public to help them track bats sick with a disease called white-nose syndrome.

It’s caused by a fungus that originated in the northeast and is now spreading to Texas. White-nose syndrome has already been found in 18 Texas counties – even Childress.

Parks and Wildlife have asked the public to report any bats acting oddly during the day time or appearing to be dead on the ground.

Fortunately, the disease cannot spread to humans, but bats can carry several viruses, so it is important that if you see a bat acting odd–you do not touch it, you report it to animal control and email wns@tpwd.texas.gov.

“As this pathogen is moving west, we need to know we need to get a better idea what species are susceptible,” said Richard Stevens, Bat Specialist and Professor of Natural Resources Management at Texas Tech.

During cold weather, white-nose syndrome is likely to spread even more.

“While they’re hibernating, they’re dropping their body temperature, and they’re slowing their metabolism down to the point that basically their immune system is inactive,” said Nate Fuller, Bat Biologist for Texas Parks and Wildlife, “and that presents an opportunity for the fungus to grow on their skin unimpeded.”

The bats typically hibernate in large groups in caves along canyon walls like those around the caprock. As the disease infects them, they may need to come out of hibernation to feed.

“They know how much energy they’re going to need to make it through hibernation,” said Stevens. “But if they’ve got to get up more often if they’ve got to come out of hibernation more often to go find water to drink, they’re gonna run out of energy, and they’re gonna die.”

Bats might even be infected with the white-nose syndrome for months but won’t feel the effects until their immune system goes dormant and eventually weakens in hibernation.

“The pathogen is very robust,” said Fuller. “It can live in cold temperatures, it can live in hot temperatures, it’s very, it can last for a long time in basically dirt and dust.”

As the disease starts to wreak havoc on the bats, you might see them acting strange – being out during the daytime or appearing to be dead on the ground.

“With the cold weather, we suspect that might be, they may be distressed by this, and they may be abandoning the roost soon,” said Fuller. “So it could change. Over the next three weeks is going to be a pretty definitive time for understanding what’s going on with white-nose syndrome in the state.”

Bats are an integral part of our ecosystem. They save West Texas farmers a lot of costs in pest control each year thanks to the number of insects they eat.

To help researchers and our community, it’s up to us to report any bats acting odd.

“If the public can help out and identify creating a much larger sample for us to evaluate this form, we’ll be better off,” said Stevens.