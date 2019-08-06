Texas Rangers, Bovina Police investigating murder; Muleshoe man in custody

BOVINA, Texas — A suspect was arrested Monday evening in connection with the murder of a Bovina woman.

The suspect, Michael Orozco, 39, of Muleshoe, was charged with murder and taken into police custody, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to DPS Sergeant Cindy Barkley, Erica Sanchez, 31, of Bovina, was killed Monday morning.

The Bovina Police Department requested the assistance of DPS Texas Rangers for assistance with the murder investigation.

Officials said this is an active and ongoing investigation and all findings will be turned over to the Parmer County District Attorney’s Office.