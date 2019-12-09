Texas Rangers continue investigation on body found along the highway near Lubbock

LYNN COUNTY, Texas — The Department of Public Safety said Monday that Texas Rangers are continuing to investigate a body that was found in the median of a highway Sunday morning.

The Texas Rangers are working to determine if there was foul play.

“It’s hard to determine that, to determine if there was something suspicious right now, the story definitely does sound kind of weird,” said Sgt. Johnny Bures with DPS.

Around 8:00 a.m. Sunday, the body of a man was found lying in the center median of U.S. Highway 87 in Lynn County, about a quarter mile away from the Lubbock County Line.

As of Monday evening, DPS has not determined who the victim is or how old he is.

However, Sgt. Bures wants to remind everyone that if they come in to contact with something suspicious on the roadways, to please call 911 immediately.

“Most folks have cellphones, if you’re traveling and you come across something like that, or maybe it is a wreck and you aren’t sure if someone injured in there or unfortunately deceased, please call 911 so they can check on the conditions of the people,” Sgt. Bures said.

He said it could potentially prevent a crash or help save a life.