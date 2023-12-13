GAINES COUNTY, Texas — A suspect was fatally shot Tuesday night by a Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden after authorities say he charged the warden.

According to a statement from TPWD, the Brownfield Police Department first responded to reports of a suspicious person which turned into a chase that crossed Dawson County and ended in Gaines County.

TPWD said that the suspect exited the vehicle and charged the warden, causing the warden to discharge his weapon. The Texas Game Warden is now on administrative leave, per agency policy.

See the full statement from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department:

Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting by a Texas Game Warden that occurred the evening of Dec. 12 in the South Plains region. The Brownfield Police Department were the initial responders to a suspicious person call that evolved into a vehicle pursuit. Texas Game Wardens continued the pursuit across Dawson County and into Gaines County when the suspect’s vehicle was disabled. The suspect then exited the vehicle and charged the warden. The warden discharged his weapon and fatally shot the suspect. Following agency policy, the Texas Game Warden is on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.