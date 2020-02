CROSBYTON, Texas – The Texas Rangers are investigating an improper relationship between an educator and student in the Crosbyton Consolidated Independent School District.

According to Sgt. Johnny Bures with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Zailly Almaraz, 30 turned herself into the Crosby County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

She resigned from her position with the school district early last week.

EverythingLubbock.com has reached out to the Crosbyton CISD requesting a statement.