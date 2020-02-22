Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Levelland

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety:

On 02-22-2020, Special Agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, were attempting to serve a search warrant at a residence.

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

The residence is located at 806 Ave C in Levelland.

The suspect who resides at that location, was the sole occupant at the time the search warrant was being served.

As LSO SWAT was making entry into the house, the suspect pointed a weapon at one of the SWAT team members. An LSO SWAT member fired at the suspect, striking and injuring the suspect.

The suspect was treated on scene and transported to the Covenant hospital in Levelland.

An officer-involved shooting investigation is being conducted by the Texas Rangers, and at this time the investigation is ongoing.

(News release from the Texas Department of Public Safety in Lubbock)

