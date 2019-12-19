Texas Rangers, Littlefield PD investigating incident with Littlefield ISD faculty member

LITTLEFIELD, Texas– Littlefield Police confirmed on Thursday that a faculty member of Littlefield ISD was under investigation.

“We found out about the situation by Facebook,” said Littlefield Chief of Police Ross Hester .”The school district didn’t actually confirm anything to us.”

He said police prompted the investigation after seeing the situation circulating on Facebook, as well as having parents calling police saying they were upset.

“We’ve had an issue here,” said Rick Richards, assistant superintendent for Littlefield ISD.

Richards said he could not comment much on the ongoing investigation. However, he said the most important concern is students’ safety.

“We will follow the letter of the law and make sure our students are safe,” he said.

Richards confirmed that the a faculty member was placed on administrative leave while he was under investigation.

Hester said the ongoing investigation is still quite new and said no other information could be released until they know more.

“We really don’t know what all of the allegations are, or if there is anything to be made of the incident,” he said.

Hester confirmed that the Texas Rangers were overseeing the investigation Thursday.