Texas Rangers said inmate found unresponsive in jail cell in Hale County

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Texas Rangers said an inmate from the Hale County Jail died after he was found unresponsive in a cell on December 19. The inmate was identified as Jordon Lee Rodriguez, 23.

The following is a statement from the Rangers:

TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

The Texas Rangers are investigating a custodial death in Hale County. The Rangers were contacted by the Hale County Sheriff’s office and advised an inmate at the Hale County Jail was found unresponsive and transported to a local hospital on December 19, 2021.

The inmate 23 YOA, Jordon Lee Rodriguez, was later transferred to an Albuquerque, New Mexico hospital for further medical treatment.

Rodriguez was taken off life-support and pronounced deceased at the hospital in New Mexico on December 26, 2021.

This is an open investigation, and no further details are available at this time.

CORRECTION: The inmate was found unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead. The headline was corrected.