LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Realtors announced Jef Conn, of Coldwell Banker Commercial in Lubbock was named the 2024 Chairman of the Board.

A press release said Conn will lead the more than 150,000 member organization alongside Chairman-Elect Christy Gessler, Secretary/Treasurer Jennifer Wauhob, President and CEO Travis Kessler, and Immediate Past Chairman Marcus Phipps.

“It is an honor to represent Texas Realtors and its members in 2024, and I am grateful for the opportunity to bring my knowledge and experiences to the organization,” said Conn.

Conn served as president of the Lubbock Association of Realtors in 2017. Conn also received the Texas Realtors William C. Jennings Commercial Transaction of the Year Award in 2016.