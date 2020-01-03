Texas requires “stop the bleed” kits in schools

LUBBOCK, Texas — A new Texas law is requiring all public and charter schools to have a bleed station and to use a “stop the bleed” kit if someone is bleeding.

Belinda Waters, the trauma coordinator at Covenant Children’s Hospital, said she thinks the kits are necessary.

“We don’t like to think about traumatic events occurring in our schools but unfortunately it’s happening right now,” she said.

The new law requires students in grades seven and higher and school staff to go through training on how to use the kits.

Each kit is required to include:

Tourniquets

Bleeding control bandages

Chest seals

Compression bandages

Latex-free gloves

Space emergency blankets

Scissors

Markers

Instructions from the American College of Surgeons

“We’ve already trained 18 thousand students and staff since September [such as] LISD, Abernathy and Ropesville,” said Waters.

Waters said she hopes to be able to be able to get more instructors to train the public in the future.