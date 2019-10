LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Roadhouse is inviting all veterans and active members of the U.S. military to enjoy a free Veterans Day lunch Monday, November 11.

The lunch will be at all Texas Roadhouse locations across the country, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Veterans and active service members can choose one of 10 entrées from the special Veteran’s Day menu, including a 6-ounce sirloin steak.

Proof of service is required.

TexomasHomepage.com contributed to this article.