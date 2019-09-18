Texas Roadhouse to donate 100% of profits to Odessa Community Foundation on Thursday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, September 19, Texas Roadhouse (and Bubba’s 33) locations across Texas, Arizona, Oklahoma and New Mexico, invite the public to help with fundraisers for Midland/Odessa shooting victims and their families.

In Lubbock, Texas Roadhouse is located along the South Loop.

The restaurants will donate 100% of profits to the Odessa Community Foundation, a fund for the victims and their families. Additional donations will be accepted at the hostess stand.

The Texas Roadhouse is open from 4:00 to 10:00 p.m.

CLICK HERE to react, comment or share on the KLBK Facebook page.

A shooting on August 31 killed seven people and injured 25 others.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar