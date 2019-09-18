Texas Roadhouse to donate 100% of profits to Odessa Community Foundation on Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, September 19, Texas Roadhouse (and Bubba’s 33) locations across Texas, Arizona, Oklahoma and New Mexico, invite the public to help with fundraisers for Midland/Odessa shooting victims and their families.

In Lubbock, Texas Roadhouse is located along the South Loop.

The restaurants will donate 100% of profits to the Odessa Community Foundation, a fund for the victims and their families. Additional donations will be accepted at the hostess stand.

The Texas Roadhouse is open from 4:00 to 10:00 p.m.

A shooting on August 31 killed seven people and injured 25 others.