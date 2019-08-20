Texas Roadhouse will donate 100% of Thurs. profits to El Paso shooting victims

On Thursday, August 22, Lubbock’s Texas Roadhouse will join other locations across the state to host a fundraiser for El Paso.

Along with the other 47 Texas locations, they will donate 100 percent of profits to the El Paso Community Foundation to benefit El Paso shooting victims and their families.

The hostess stand will also accept additional donations for the organization.

The fundraiser will run on Thursday, August 22, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Lubbock’s Texas Roadhouse is located at 4810 S. Loop 289.

(BigCountryHomepage.com contributed to this report.)