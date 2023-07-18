Blue October during SELF Magazine, Support Breast Cancer Awareness at Crobar in New York City (Photo by Carley Margolis/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas — An American Rock Group “Blue October” announced it will tour “Spinning The Truth Around (Part II)” at The Buddy Holly Hall on December 13 at 8:00 p.m.

Blue October was established in Houston, Texas in 1995 and has since toured the “world with a boundless approach.”

According to a press release, the band scored three straight #1 entries on the Top Alternative Albums Chart.

Tickets for Blue October go on sale Friday July 28 at 10:00 a.m. (CT) and prices ranged from $29.50 to $79.50.

Tickets can be purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com.