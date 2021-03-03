Texas schools free to shed mask mandates under new TEA guidance

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Wednesday, the Texas Education Agency announced updates on its Public Health Guidance, per Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order to rescind a mask mandate put in place for state to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

According to a news release from TEA, it updated its Public Health Guidance, allowing public school system’s current practices on masks can continue unchanged.

However, the official documentation also said, “The governing board of a school system may modify or eliminate by formal action the above mask-related requirements.”

Read the full statement from TEA below:

On March 2, 2021, Governor Abbott issued Executive Order GA-34 which addresses the statewide wearing of face coverings (i.e., masks), which takes effect March 10, 2021. TEA’s authority to implement operational requirements for public schools remains in effect (e.g., TEA’s Public Health Guidance).

As a result of the lifting of the order on masks, TEA has updated its Public Health Guidance. Under this updated guidance, a public school system’s current practices on masks may continue unchanged. Local school boards have full authority to determine their local mask policy.

TEA has also made updates related to surface cleaning requirements.

Additionally, the Department of State Health Services announced today that educators and school support staff are eligible for vaccines effective immediately. See this link for more information.