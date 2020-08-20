Texas schools to soon begin reporting daily confirmed COVID-19 cases to the state

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020, file photo, custodial staffer Hortensia Salinas uses an Electrostatic Clorox Sprayer to spray disinfectant in a classroom at Brownsville Early College High School in Brownsville, Texas. Closing schools to combat the spread of the coronavirus is having a sweeping impact on an annual rite of spring: the standardized tests that are dreaded by millions of students and teachers alike. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald via AP, File)

AUSTIN, Texas– On Thursday, the State Education Commission Mike Morath announced that every school in Texas soon will be required to daily report their confirmed COVID-19 cases to the state, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Morath made the announcement Thursday afternoon in a weekly call with superintendents. He said this will make it easier for families and school employees to track the virus spread in their communities, according to the Statesman.

A new data collection for campuses must individually report lab-confirmed cases of both employees or students within 24 hours to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the article said.

The state will pilot the data collection starting Friday with a handful of school districts. The system is expected to be up and running by early September, according to state officials.

Data will be updated on the state site weekly, according to the Statesman.

The Texas Education Agency issued a statement late Thursday afternoon:

“The Texas Education Agency (TEA) in collaboration with the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) today announced a new tracking system to monitor and report confirmed COVID-19 cases in public schools across Texas. School systems report COVID-19 cases to DSHS, and DSHS will publicly report data on COVID-19 cases and outbreaks in schools starting in September.

“Data on the number of cases in schools is of paramount interest to parents, students, teachers, staff, public health experts, policymakers, and the larger community. This information will be submitted to DSHS any time there is a positive case in a campus community. TEA is collaborating with superintendents on the reporting process and will finalize it in the coming days. As a result, it is important to note that this data collection effort will be updated based on the input received from Texas school districts.

“Having this knowledge and being able to publicly share the accumulated case totals from schools in a single place covering the entire state of Texas will help us to further support the health and safety of all Texans.”