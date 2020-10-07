Texas schools trying to increase coronavirus testing, how Texas Tech compares

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University tests 130 students per day on average, adding up to about 650 students tested for coronavirus each week, according to Texas Tech communication staff.

According to a report from the Texas Tribune, universities such as UT Austin and Texas A&M have the goal and capacity to test approximately 5,000 each week. Staff said Texas Tech does not have a set goal in the number of students tested weekly, but do invite students to take advantage of services.

Lauren Ramos, a junior at Texas Tech said she has gotten tested through the university several times.

“It was super easy. It was fast and I got my results within the next three days,” Ramos said.

Texas Tech is offering free testing for students who need them.

Texas Tech student, Emily Delgado, has not been tested for COVID-19.

“I haven’t just cause a lot of my classes aren’t on campus so it’s hard to go over there,” Delgado said.

Nearly 2 percent of Texas Tech’s student body are being tested weekly with Texas Tech.

“As a young adult, you’re obligated to get tested and keep your friends and classmates safe,” Ramos said.

Additionally, there is no limit to the number of tests a student can take.

“I feel like there’s no excuse not to go,” Ramos said.

Schools like UT Austin are reporting an average of 1,700 students being tested per week, according to the report from the Texas Tribune, but are hoping to see as many as a thousand students getting tested in a single day.

“UT Austin is located in the center of a really big city compared to Texas Tech which is in a smaller, more spread out area,” Texas Tech student, (who has also gotten tested several times through the university) Crystal Holguin, said.

However, the three students agree that more students at Texas Tech should be getting tested.

“You’re able to be safe but they’re not that high, but I do wish they were higher,” Holguin said.

For students with concerns of having COVID-19, testing is available Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Helen Devitt Jones Sculpture Court.

For additional information visit ttu.edu/commitment