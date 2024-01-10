LUBBOCK, Texas — With the 2024 presidential primary elections coming up in March, Jane Nelson, Texas Secretary of State, stopped in Lubbock for her voter education tour.

Nelson met election administrators in the city Wednesday to help ensure a smooth process for voters on election day.

“I’m always very attentive to tight security for the election. People have to have confidence that our elections are safe and secure and accurate,” Nelson said.

“We are going to conduct fair, safe, secure elections in [the] state,” she added.

The last day to register for the March primaries is Feb. 5.