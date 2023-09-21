LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas State Senator Charles Perry (R-Lubbock) was awarded the People’s Choice Award at the Texas Association of Home Care & Hospice’s 54th annual meeting, recognizing his work on behalf of the industry and its staff.

A press release said during Texas’ 88th legislative session, Senator Perry voiced support for the increased pay rates for Medicaid caregivers, and ensured the issue remained a priority in the Senate Finance Committee.

“Senator Perry’s work this session on behalf of every family who relies on home care and every employee who has dedicated their career to serving our most vulnerable, has made an incredible difference in the industry,” said Rachel Hammon, executive director of TAHC&H.

The award is voted on annually by TAHC&H members to celebrate a champion of the home care and hospice industry and the 500,000 Texas families it serves, according to a press release.