Texas set to get around $30 billion from new infrastructure bill

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Biden Administration passed a new $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill with bipartisan support in both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

“We’ve long sort of thought here at The Chamber that an investment in our country’s infrastructure was long overdue,” said Vice President of Government Relations for the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, Kyle Jacobson.

The bill aims to provide millions to improving roads, bridges, broadband internet, public transportation and more to folks across the country and in Texas.

Specifically, around $30 billion from the bill will come to Texas, at least $100 million of which will go towards expanding broadband internet.

That’s something the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce said is desperately needed in the South Plains.

“It’s largely rural areas west of I-35 that are still in need of broadband connectivity,” said Jacobson. “So we were happy to see that that was included. I think that will be good for our regional economy here in West Texas because broadband is so important not just for commerce but for education and telemedicine.”

However, not all are in favor of the bill that was passed. Congressman Jodey Arrington says he’s concerned the bill does not target the needs of Texans and will ultimately harm the Texas taxpayers.

“I think it’s horribly fiscally irresponsible,” said Arrington. “This is a negative return on investment for Texas taxpayers. It makes no sense. It is very irresponsible and there was no way I was going to support this bill.”

Arrington said he feels the bill is more about progressive policies rather than core infrastructure and will plunge the country further into debt.

“It is a bad return on investment for tax payers and it doesn’t fix the problems that Texas has with the current bureaucracy and red tape in terms of the permitting process to actually build the infrastructure,” said Arrington.

While not everyone agrees on the new deal, the current plan is that the bill will be paid for largely by using unspent emergency relief funds and unemployment insurance aid.