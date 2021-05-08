Texas South Plains Chapter of the American Red Cross encouraging home fire preparedness

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a news release from Texas South Plains Chapter of the American Red Cross:

As part of a national effort to Sound the Alarm on home fire safety, the American Red Cross serving the Texas South Plains is encouraging residents to take steps to keep their family safe.

“Home fires remain the most frequent disaster during COVID-19, yet most of us don’t realize we have just two minutes to safely escape,” said Kiley Murray, interim executive director, American Red Cross serving the Texas South Plains. “As families spend more time at home during the pandemic, it’s critical that we help our vulnerable neighbors protect themselves from these everyday disasters.”

Sound the Alarm is a component of the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign which is credited with saving more than 860 lives since its launch in 2014. For this year’s Sound the Alarm campaign, the Red Cross set forth a goal to educate 100,000 people about home fire safety in high-risk neighborhoods this spring.

To participate, families are encouraged to take the Pledge to Prepare by committing to test their smoke alarms monthly and practice their 2-minute fire escape plan with their household. If needed, families can also put their name on a list to receive a free smoke alarm installation when it’s safe to do so. For more information visit SoundTheAlarm.org or request your free smoke alarm at redcross.org/ntxhomesmadesafer.

HOW TO KEEP YOUR FAMILY SAFE

Help protect your family against home fires by taking two simple steps: Practice your two-minute escape drill and test your smoke alarms monthly. Visit SoundTheAlarm.org for more information and to pledge to prepare your family against home fires.

Create an escape plan with at least two ways to exit every room in your home. Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor's home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone knows to meet.

with at least two ways to exit every room in your home. Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone knows to meet. Practice your escape plan until everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes.

Place smoke alarms on each level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. Change the batteries at least once a year if your model requires it.

, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. Change the batteries at least once a year if your model requires it. Check the manufacturer’s date of your smoke alarms. If they’re 10 years or older, they likely need to be replaced. Follow your alarm’s manufacturer instructions.

This work is made possible thanks to the generosity of financial donors like Toyota Industries Commercial Finance.

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org , or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross .

