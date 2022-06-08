LUBBOCK, Texas — As lawmakers at the state and federal level weigh how to respond to gun violence in schools, the Texas State Teachers Association says teachers should have a seat at the table.

“We’re calling on our legislators to do something. We can no longer just talk about it, we have to do something,” former Lubbock ISD teacher and current representative of the Texas State Teacher’s Association said. “Teachers are overwhelmed and saddened by the entire situation. We never want to go through something like this and unfortunately it seems it’s happening more and more.”

The Texas legislature is unlikely to enact new laws before the end of the next school year, but Texas Senator John Cornyn is leading bipartisan talks to craft federal legislation. Their proposals include incentivizing states to pass “red-flag” laws and allowing access to juvenile criminal records in background checks.

TSTA said they would support raising the minimum legal age to buy assault rifles and more legislation to keep firearms away from schools. Gill says the ideas coming from statewide leaders are not in line with the hopes of most teachers.

“We are strongly against arming teachers. That is not the way to go. Teachers have enough on their plates already and to add that is just nonsense,” he said. “It makes me realize that these people have not been in the classroom. Teachers are going through so much already.”

Gill also noted that Lubbock ISD is ahead of many other districts in preparing for threats, including securing access to buildings and practicing active shooter drills.

“Lubbock ISD is way ahead of the ballgame as far as hardening and getting schools in a place where it’s one secure access point,” he said. “You have to buzz in to be able to get into a school. But there are many schools across the state that don’t have that.”

The Texas House is preparing to hold its first investigative hearing into the mass shooting at Robb Elementary school on Thursday. House District 83 representative Dustin Burrows (R-Lubbock) is leading the investigation. State Senator Charles Perry (R-Lubbock) is also serving on the Texas Senate’s Special Committee to “Protect All Texans.”