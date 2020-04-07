Texas Supreme Court extends postponement for landlord eviction notices to April 30

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Monday, the Texas Supreme Court extended the postponement for evictions involving private landlords, according to County Judge Jim Hansen.

All Justices of the Peace are prohibited from sending out notices of Evictions until April 30.

The earliest an eviction hearing can be scheduled is mid-May, said Hansen.

For further questions, contact the Justice of the Peace office where the property is located, or visit the website HERE.

