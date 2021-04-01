Texas Supreme Court’s eviction moratorium expires, Lubbock Justice of the Peace explains

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a letter from Jim Hansen, Justice of the Peace – Precinct 1.

URGENT: While the Federal CDC Eviction Moratorium has been extended until June 30, 2021, the Texas Supreme Court’s 34th Emergency Order expired last night. The CDC federal eviction moratorium requires landlords not to evict tenants in certain situations until June 30, 2021, however, the moratorium does not affect the requirement for this court to follow Texas law regarding eviction suits.

I am giving an explanation based on information 1 obtained from the Texas Justice Court training center.

The Texas Justice of the Peace Courts operate under orders from the Texas Supreme Court, and by allowing the 34th Order to expire, the Texas Supreme Court chose NOT to renew previous deadlines and protocols for Texas Justice of the Peace Courts.

in short, Justice of the Peace courts no longer have authority to apply the procedures related to the moratorium, including declarations and abating cases until the moratorium expires.

There is no longer any requirement for landlords to include in eviction petitions the information that was previously required by the 34th Emergency Order, such as:

• The CARES ACT affidavit-This affidavit is no longer required, meaning the affidavit and 30 clay notice provision are no longer included in Texas Justice of the Peace Evictions.

• Our Court will no longer be providing a Declaration Form to be served to tenants with their eviction petitions as previously required.

• What if a Declaration is filed? Justice of the Peace Courts are unable to provide legal guidance to landlords about whether or not the Federal CDC eviction moratorium applies to their case, but the Texas Justices of the Peace no longer have the authority to conduct declaration hearings and postpone evictions.

In summary, in all new cases filed today and going forward, there is no longer a requirement for the CARES ACT AFFIDAVIT, the 30 day Notice in Cares Act cases, and the Declaration process essentially no longer applies in Texas Justice of the Peace evictions.

The CDC federal eviction moratorium requires landlords not to evict tenants in certain situations. However, the moratorium does not affect the requirement for this court to follow Texas law regarding eviction suits. All previously-abated cases for a status hearing to determine if the landlord wishes to proceed with the case.

• A Landlord may wish to dismiss because the tenant moved out at some point, or they want to wait until the moratorium expires, so they don’t risk civil or criminal liability.

• Landlords may still face civil and/or criminal liability for evicting a tenant covered by the moratorium, so it is important to ensure they are aware of the moratorium and wish to proceed before moving forward with a case.

• The landlord may choose to move forward with the case, because they don’t believe the moratorium applies to their case or because they are not concerned with potential consequences.

• If a landlord has a question about whether a Declaration is valid or if the moratorium applies to their situation, they should consult an attorney. I cannot give legal advice.

• The landlord may choose to place this case on hold until the CDC moratorium is over, which is currently scheduled to be June 30. If they do not place the case on hold, and believe the moratorium should require them to do so, they should consult an attorney to discuss options.

Legal assistance contact information can be found at www.tjctc.org/SRL. For full details on what this means for eviction cases in justice courts, please see the “CDC Moratorium FAQ and Forms” section at www.tjctc.org/coronavirus.

In conclusion, evictions from the J.P. standpoint return to the way they were handled before the COVID crisis, with the exception of the Texas Eviction Diversion Program.

There are three Eviction Diversion Programs that remain very active. These programs have provided relief for large numbers of Lubbock landlords and tenants. The Eviction Diversion programs are explained at my website, which can be reached by searching “Judge Jim Hansen.”

Judge Jim Hansen

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1