LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE)The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

WHAT:
Texas Tech University to host summer commencement ceremonies. 

WHEN: 
Saturday (Aug. 6)

WHERE: 
Ceremonies will be held at the United Supermarkets Arena, 1701 Indiana Ave. 

EVENT: 
Ceremonies can be viewed online via livestream. .

The Clear Bag Policy is in effect for all commencement ceremonies. For more information about commencement, including maps and parking, visit the commencement web page

CONTACT:  
Amiee Dixon
Commencement coordinator, Office of the Provost, Texas Tech University 
amiee.dixon@ttu.edu 
(806) 834-7644

(Press release from Texas Tech University)