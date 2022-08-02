LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:
WHAT:
Texas Tech University to host summer commencement ceremonies.
WHEN:
Saturday (Aug. 6)
- 9 a.m.:
- Graduate School (doctoral and master candidates will receive their degrees from their respective colleges throughout both ceremonies)
- J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts
- Honors College
- College of Architecture
- Jerry S. Rawls College of Business
- College of Arts & Sciences
- 1:30 p.m.:
WHERE:
Ceremonies will be held at the United Supermarkets Arena, 1701 Indiana Ave.
EVENT:
Ceremonies can be viewed online via livestream. .
The Clear Bag Policy is in effect for all commencement ceremonies. For more information about commencement, including maps and parking, visit the commencement web page.
CONTACT:
Amiee Dixon
Commencement coordinator, Office of the Provost, Texas Tech University
amiee.dixon@ttu.edu
(806) 834-7644
