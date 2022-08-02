(Photo provided in a press release by Texas Tech University)

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

WHAT:

Texas Tech University to host summer commencement ceremonies.

WHEN:

Saturday (Aug. 6)

WHERE:

Ceremonies will be held at the United Supermarkets Arena, 1701 Indiana Ave.

EVENT:

Ceremonies can be viewed online via livestream. .

The Clear Bag Policy is in effect for all commencement ceremonies. For more information about commencement, including maps and parking, visit the commencement web page.

CONTACT:

Amiee Dixon

Commencement coordinator, Office of the Provost, Texas Tech University

amiee.dixon@ttu.edu

(806) 834-7644

(Press release from Texas Tech University)