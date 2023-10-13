LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University on Friday announced its 2023 homecoming court ahead of the football game against Kansas State on Saturday.
See full list below.
The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:
The 2023 Texas Tech University homecoming court was announced today (Oct. 13) at the Rowdy Raider Rally before the football game against Kansas State on Saturday (Oct. 14).
The 2023 homecoming king nominees are:
- Jake Simmerman, a finance major from McKinney, Texas, representing President’s Select
- Austin Ticknor, an architecture major from Keller, Texas, representing Beta Upsilon Chi
- Preston Schmid, a business management major from Lubbock, Texas, representing Phi Delta Theta
- Kade Miller, an animal science major from Panhandle, Texas, representing Davis College Ag Council
- Toby Szustak, an economics/global studies major from Gatesville, Texas, representing Tech Model United Nations
The 2023 homecoming queen nominees are:
- Kendall Toelle, a chemistry major from Lubbock, Texas, representing Chi Omega
- Jolea Jacob, an apparel design and manufacturing major from Cypress, Texas, representing the Black Student Association
- Erica Martinez, a psychology major from Lubbock, Texas, representing High Riders
- Miriam Mechref, a biochemistry major from Lubbock, Texas, representing Texas Tech Mortar Board
- Lauryl Stegall, a human development and family sciences major from Hico, Texas, representing Kappa Alpha Theta
Votes for this year’s king and queen can be placed here. Voting begins today at noon and ends at midnight. The winners will be announced during halftime on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium.
For more information about Texas Tech’s homecoming events, visit the homecoming website.