The excavation of an enormous foundation in early 2020 marked the beginning of construction on a state-of-the-art home for Texas Tech University’s School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo. Today the facilities are complete and occupied by the pioneering students, staff and faculty of the first new veterinary school in Texas in more than a century.

The transformative accomplishment was made possible by the support and generosity of the city of Amarillo, individuals and communities across Texas, and the commitment of the state’s elected officials.

“The Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine, like Texas Tech University, was established to fill a vital need,” said Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec. “As the first century of Texas Tech University comes to an end, we can be proud that the School of Veterinary Medicine strengthens the foundation and expands the capability of our university to serve West Texas, our state and the nation for the next 100 years and beyond.”

To celebrate this historic achievement, the School of Veterinary Medicine brought together Texas Tech officials, state officials, donors, veterinarians from across the state, and the community to officially cut the ribbon and let them see 185,000 square feet of world-class facilities that generations of veterinary students will proudly call home.

“Being a part of something historic like this is a once-in-a-generation – maybe even a one-in-many-generations – opportunity,” said Guy Loneragan, dean of the School of Veterinary Medicine. “Visionary leaders at Texas Tech, here in Amarillo and across Texas made this possible. It has been a privilege to learn from these inspiring people.

“Now I get to work with a community of students, staff and faculty that is second to none. I am so very thankful for what everyone has contributed to make this possible and the opportunity to be a part of our wonderful community.”

Local supporters and dignitaries from across Texas and New Mexico, along with Raider Red and the Masked Rider, packed the Robert L. Duncan Plaza at the Amarillo campus to celebrate the ribbon cutting. Speakers for the event included Governor Greg Abbott, Schovanec, Loneragan, Texas Tech University System Board of Regents Chairman J. Michael Lewis, Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D., Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson and veterinary medicine student Cassidy Snow.

“This is a historic day for Texas Tech and everyone who loves animal agriculture,” Governor Abbott said. “I am proud to stand by Texas Tech as you open this first-rate, state-of-the-art veterinary school.”

Following the ribbon cutting, guests toured the campus and got a first-hand look at the interactive classrooms, state-of-the-art research laboratories, teaching laboratories, student support areas and much more.

“Opening the vet school is like opening a wide gate to opportunity for students and for our economy,” Nelson said. “The benefits will multiply across our state and its agriculture economy for decades to come.”

About the School of Veterinary Medicine

Thanks to the generosity of Amarillo and communities across Texas and the commitment of legislators from around the state, the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo was established in 2018. In March 2021, the school was granted the all-important status of Provisional Accreditation, from the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) Council on Education (COE).

The School of Veterinary Medicine recruits and selects students with deep life experiences in rural and regional communities. Its curriculum is focused on the competencies and skills necessary for success in practice types that support these communities. Texas Tech’s innovative and cost-efficient model partners with the wider community of veterinary practices across the state to provide clinical, real-world experiential learning.

