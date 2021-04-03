Texas Tech Accelerator awards entrepreneurs $175,000

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

Seven teams of startup entrepreneurs were awarded funding as winners of the 2021 Virtual TTU Accelerator Competition [last] week, hosted by Texas Tech University’s Innovation Hub at Research Park. The Texas Tech Accelerator finalists had the opportunity to pitch to a real investor panel for a chance to be accepted into the 2021-2022 program.

The Texas Tech Accelerator is designed to help faculty, students and other entrepreneurs in the region launch startup companies or discover licensing opportunities based on inventions and university technology.

Participation in the Texas Tech Accelerator is based on a competitive application process. Each team of entrepreneurs receives a $25,000 seed grant. Startups learn the Lean Launch program, have access to a dedicated team of iTTU Mentors and one year of collaborative workspace in the Texas Tech Innovation Hub’s Base Camp. The program is made possible with the generous support of the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance.

The 2021-2022 Texas Tech Accelerator teams are:

Business Planning System : BPS protects the relationship between entrepreneurs and the entities that finance their businesses by reducing unrealistic entrepreneur expectations and the contentious denial of financing conversations that accompany those expectations.

: BPS protects the relationship between entrepreneurs and the entities that finance their businesses by reducing unrealistic entrepreneur expectations and the contentious denial of financing conversations that accompany those expectations. CIPDAR : Culturally Informed Pain Diagnosis and Relief (CIPDAR) is a company with a novel medical diagnostic technology that provides pain assessment and management that is easily accessible to linguistically and culturally diverse patients.

: Culturally Informed Pain Diagnosis and Relief (CIPDAR) is a company with a novel medical diagnostic technology that provides pain assessment and management that is easily accessible to linguistically and culturally diverse patients. Ogallala Greens : A modern hydroponic technology to produce the tastiest produce in Texas.

: A modern hydroponic technology to produce the tastiest produce in Texas. QRS 3D : The QRS 3D printer allows for the rapid 3D-printing of strong and durable parts for managers who strive to reduce downtime on-field operations.

: The QRS 3D printer allows for the rapid 3D-printing of strong and durable parts for managers who strive to reduce downtime on-field operations. Surgic : Surgic is the next major step in medical education technology for future health care providers and academic institutions.

: Surgic is the next major step in medical education technology for future health care providers and academic institutions. Think It Through : Software to reduce health care costs by making the review and citation of evidence-based medicine easier for health care providers.

: Software to reduce health care costs by making the review and citation of evidence-based medicine easier for health care providers. Twine: Marketplace for professional academic collaboration.

