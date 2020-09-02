Texas Tech AD Kirby Hocutt speaks about upcoming layoffs, pay cuts

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt said the upcoming layoffs and pay cuts within his department have been “extremely difficult” to deal with.

“This wasn’t about job performance,” said Hocutt. “This was unfortunately a financial reality.”

Texas Tech athletics announced “cost-cutting measures” on August 31 that included the elimination of 40 positions, salary reductions for employees earning more than $30,000 per year, and no performance bonuses for coaches across all sports.

“These were all great people and great Red Raiders,” Hocutt said.

Hocutt said his department has projected a $25 million shortfall in revenue when compared to last year. The cost-cutting measures are expected save Texas Tech athletics an estimated $4.49 million over the next 12 months.

“Having only 25% capacity at the Jones this season and likely the same at the United Supermarkets Arena affects our revenue greatly,” said Hocutt. “A decrease in our season ticket sales and Red Raider Club donations also affects that revenue.”