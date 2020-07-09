Texas Tech additional statement to reassure international students

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech on Wednesday made an additional public statement to reassure foreign students that they can stay in the United States and stay at Texas Tech after new rules were announced this week by the federal government.

On Monday, the Associated Press reported international students will be forced to leave the U.S. or transfer to another college if their schools offer classes entirely online this fall. The guidelines were issued by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Texas Tech on Tuesday publicly said its plan for education in the fall meets the criteria announced by the federal government.

TTU followed up on Wednesday, saying in part, “Our international students are an essential part of our community, and their contributions are a great strength of our diverse campus culture and learning environment.”

The latter half of the spring semester at Texas Tech was finished online and not in-person because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Concerning the fall of 2020, Texas Tech said, “Approximately two-thirds of our courses will have a face-to-face component, and most students have the option to select courses that meet face-to-face, online, or through hybrid instruction.”

The following is the text of the statement from TTU:

Office of the President-

July 8, 2020

Dear Texas Tech University Community,

We wholly support our international students, and we will continue to provide them with the exceptional education and individual attention that led them to choose Texas Tech to advance their academic careers. Our international students are an essential part of our community, and their contributions are a great strength of our diverse campus culture and learning environment.

On Monday, July 6, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued new guidance for the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) that restricts international students from returning to or remaining in the U.S. if their university courses are fully online. The Office of the Provost has worked closely with deans and faculty to ensure as many courses as possible are taught with some degree of face-to-face learning.

Approximately two-thirds of our courses will have a face-to-face component, and most students have the option to select courses that meet face-to-face, online, or through hybrid instruction. To reaffirm what was shared in yesterday’s memo, we anticipate all international students will have the opportunity to enroll in the necessary courses to meet the new guidance and remain on campus or return to campus this fall. If you have specific questions about course requirements, please contact your academic advisor. Please direct all other questions on the SEVP guidance to Sukant Misra, Vice Provost for International Affairs.

We are working closely with our peers in the Big 12, the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities (APLU), and the Council of Graduate Schools to advocate for our international students and communicate the value of their experience, not only for our international students, but for our entire campus and the Lubbock community.

Sincerely,

Lawrence Schovanec President

Michael Galyean Provost

Sukant Misra Vice Provost for International Affairs

Mark Sheridan Vice Provost for Graduate & Postdoctoral Affairs Dean of the Graduate School