Texas Tech addresses student COVID concerns, adds additional student holiday due to no spring break

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Monday, Texas Tech sent a letter out to students saying due to a significant spike in cases on campus, the university will continue to require the use of face masks and social distancing.

Additionally, the letter states all university-associated events and gatherings will follow local and state health guidelines.

The letter also addressed students’ concerns about not having a full week of spring break. Texas Tech decided to add one student wellness day on February 26, and there will be no classes in-person or virtually.

Read the full letter sent to Texas Tech students below:

Happy New Year. As you prepare to return in the coming days, I want to share a few important announcements with you.

At the beginning of the fall semester, there was a significant spike in COVID-19 cases on campus. I hope that we have all learned valuable lessons regarding the need to take safety precautions seriously. Despite the rollout of vaccines, we will continue to require the use of face masks, social distancing will be enforced, and all university associated events and gatherings will follow local and state health guidelines. Please take a few moments and review the information provided in the Texas Tech Commitment and help us by doing your part to protect our campus community.

Just as we did last fall, we are strongly encouraging all students to obtain a negative COVID-19 test result before traveling back to Lubbock or physically returning to campus for the spring semester. There are numerous locations across the country that can conveniently and affordably provide you with access to COVID-19 testing. Students that reside in Texas can take advantage of free testing offered by TDEM (Texas Department of Emergency Management) at one of their many locations across the state.

On January 14, when the residence halls reopen to students, we will resume our free on-campus testing provided by TDEM, and this will be open to all students, faculty, and staff. This spring, the TDEM testing site will be located at 2533 15th Street, located across the street (east) from the Student Union. The location will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Many of you expressed feedback regarding our decision to reduce Spring Break to a single day on Friday, March 19. In consultation with the Student Government Association, the Office of the Provost, and the Faculty Senate, we have decided to provide an additional student wellness day on February 26. There will be no classes (in person or online) for students on February 26, but the university will remain open, and faculty and staff will report for duty as usual. Also, there is a previously scheduled day of no classes on April 6, which can be used as an additional wellness day.

Regarding the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, I will refer you to the email sent to our campus community last week. We will continue to provide updates regarding vaccine distribution as it becomes available.

For those of you who will be traveling, I wish you a safe journey and look forward to seeing each of you on campus this spring.

Sincerely,

Lawrence Schovanec

President

Texas Tech University