The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — For the second straight year, Texas Tech University has been recognized as one of the best destinations in the country for employees with its ranking in the 2022 Great Colleges to Work For® program, one of the largest and most respected programs in the country that measures workplace factors in higher education.

Additionally, Texas Tech was given 2022 Honor Roll status for being cited most often across all recognition categories.

The ranking is based on results of the Great Colleges to Work For® survey of almost 49,000 faculty and staff at 212 institutions across the U.S., including 130 four-year colleges and universities. All accredited institutions in the U.S. with an enrollment of 500 students or more are eligible for the rankings.

“At Texas Tech, we are fortunate to have staff and faculty whose initiative and dedication support the personal and professional development of our students and their colleagues,” said Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec. “This recognition reflects our commitment to providing the supportive work environment they deserve.”

It is the fourth time in the last eight years Texas Tech has been recognized. The university also was recognized in 2014, 2015 and 2021.

Two other universities within the Texas Tech University System – Angelo State University and the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) – also were honored. Texas Tech and Baylor were the only two schools from the Big 12 Conference recognized on the 2022 list.

Texas Tech earned recognition in seven categories this year:

Compensation and benefits

Faculty & staff well-being

Professional development

Confidence in senior leadership

Job satisfaction and support

Diversity, inclusion and belonging

Mission and pride

Now in its 15th year, the Great Colleges to Work For® survey is based on a two-part assessment process. The first part is a survey distributed to more than 111,000 faculty and staff with an overall response rate of 44%. The survey measures 11 core dimensions that reflect managerial and organization competencies. The second part is an institutional audit that captures information detailing various institution demographics, policies and practices. The primary factor in determining whether an institution received recognition was employee feedback.

“I am proud to share the Great Colleges to Work For®️ designation with our faculty, staff and student employees,” said Jodie Billingsley, associate vice president for Human Resources. “This recognition is especially meaningful this year as we achieved Honor Roll status for the first time. At Texas Tech, faculty and staff are supported by our leadership as we collaborate across the university to find new and innovative ways to enhance the success and well-being of our employees and students. I believe the areas where we achieved recognition reflect our efforts.”