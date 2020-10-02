Texas Tech allows full band to play from stands during home games

LUBBOCK, Texas — While you may not see them on the field this year, the Goin’ Band from Raiderland is happy to be filling the stands at Jones Stadium for the rest of Texas Tech’s home football games, school officials said Thursday.

Only 50 percent of the band was at games to start this year, but the Athletics Department has decided to give the band a little more space in the stand so everyone in the group can participate throughout the rest of the season.

“The Athletic Department here at Texas Tech has been very gracious. And they’ve recognized the importance of both athletics and the spirit program,” said Dr. Joel Pagan, the band’s director. “So now we have all of the band represented in the stands along with all of the Spirit program, they’ve dedicated an area just for us where we can still distance ourselves. But now everyone’s involved and will be from here to the end of the season.”

However, the band still won’t be traveling with the football team or marching on the field for the rest of the year. Although seniors with the band expressed that this is disappointing, many are trying to look on the bright side.

“People still get to see their friends. So, I believe that it’s really helping people’s mental health, to be able to have the connections with people instead of just being on Zoom all the time at home,” said senior Drum Major Jennifer Cooper.

Band directors have been working hard since before the season started to ensure a safe environment for all involved. There was a lot of preparation that went into making sure rehearsals could happen safely – including one study on how instruments are played.

“The results of that study did tell us that there were some aerosols being produced,” said Dr. Pagan. “You’ll see that a lot of the wind players have bell covers over their instruments that help mitigate that sort of the aerosol coupled with being outdoors that’s helped us stay very safe.”

There have also been more opportunities to make music in smaller groups.

“We are putting on small-ish concerts, like around Texas Tech and around the community,” said Drum Major Claire Entrekin. “So, we are just now starting a new concert cycle. So, we have new music and all that kind of stuff coming out.”

Overall, band members explained that they are grateful to be back together making music.

“We all know that we’re gonna be struggling mentally in some sort of fashion with this,” said Cooper. “So, knowing that we’re all on the same page, and we’re all experiencing the same thing. It’s a very bonding experience.”