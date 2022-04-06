LUBBOCK, Texas– Texas Tech Alumni Nick Nowicki started his company called Good Earth to provide a needed service to the Lubbock community.

“While I was at Tech, I just noticed it was really hard to recycle,” Nowicki said. “I didn’t have a car, so I didn’t have a way to take it anywhere. Growing up in Dallas, it was really easy to recycle. So, I thought if I could bring that ease from Dallas to Lubbock, people would really appreciate that and want to recycle more.”

People can sign up for Good Earth to pick up items they want recycled once or twice a month for a fee. The items don’t have to be sorted and they even take items that are difficult to recycle in the area like glass.

“We take a lot of the things that the city can’t take,” Nowicki said. “That’s because we work with processing companies that are in the bigger cities like Dallas and Austin. Whereas, we’re just a little more limited here in Lubbock, but by working with those big cities, we’re able to get everything processed correctly.”

For other recycling options, The City of Lubbock has 11 recycling drop off sites around town.

Bright blue bins are clearly labeled for items like paper and plastic.

The City of Lubbock’s Recycling Supervisor Morgan Ercanbrack said that the recycling starts at the grocery store.

“We like to teach people and talk about reducing your waste, just in general, how much we’re producing, what the items you’re buying and bringing into your home,” Ercanbrack said. “Maybe you buy in bulk, and use those reusable bags, because what we’re using is a really great way to cut down on your waste.”

Ercanbrack said that many of the city’s drop off sites are places in locations that are meant to make it easy for people to recycle and be more environmentally friendly. However, there is a good reason why the locations don’t accept glass.

“That is a very common question,” Ercanbrack said. “Why aren’t you guys accepting glass anymore? You used to accept glass. About 10 years ago, people called it recycling, it wasn’t really recycling. So, recycling is when we take a product and it is made into something brand new. The glass was getting ground up and sent out for [things] like landscape mulch. So, we did that internally with a city. The piece of equipment broke, and just environmentally, it wasn’t sustainable to keep fixing it.”

For more information about the city’s drop off locations click the link. To learn more about Good Earth call (806) 410-0306