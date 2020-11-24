Texas Tech alum, former Lubbock ADA picked to be Texas Deputy Attorney General for Criminal Justice

AUSTIN (Press Release) – The following is a press release from the Office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Attorney General Ken Paxton today announced that Josh Reno, a graduate of the Texas Tech School of Law, will serve as Deputy Attorney General for Criminal Justice. Mr. Reno has served as an Assistant District Attorney in Williamson and Lubbock County and, during his time as a Prosecutor, he built a record of outstanding litigation and was awarded Lubbock County District Attorney’s Prosecutor of the Year in 2010.

“I look forward to continuing the great work that has been achieved by the Office of the Attorney General and striving for excellence to make the AG’s Prosecutors and Law Enforcement the best in the State of Texas,” said Josh Reno.

While recently serving in the Travis County District Attorney’s Office with the White Collar Crimes Unit, Mr. Reno was hand-selected to create the Criminal Enterprise and Trafficking Unit. Across the entire state, he has been a strong voice for victims in presenting their cases to juries and prosecuted several cases involving human trafficking, capital murder, sexual assault of a child, and a plethora of other serious crimes.

“Throughout his career, Josh demonstrated a focus on aggressively prosecuting complex criminal organization, worked closely with several different agencies, and developed an extensive skill-set both in and out of the courtroom,” said Attorney General Paxton. “He is an exceptional addition to the Office of the Attorney General, and I have no doubt that his expertise in high-level investigations and prosecutions will ensure a safer Texas.”