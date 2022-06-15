(AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, File)

LUBBOCK, Texas— Former Texas Tech student, John Hinckley Jr, is officially a part of society again.

“After 41 years and 15 days, FREEDOM AT LAST!!!”, he posted to his Twitter account Wednesday.

Hinckley, 67, attended Texas Tech on and off for 7 seven years but never graduated from the university.

In 1981, Hinckley attempted to assassinate President, Ronald Reagan outside a hotel in Washington. Reagan suffered life-threatening injuries but recovered. Reagan’s Press Secretary James Brady was also shot and left paralyzed. He died in 2014 from issues related to the shooting.

In 1982, Hinckley was found not guilty by reason of insanity. According to information published at the time, he was attempting to impress actress Jodie Foster, best known for her roles in Silence of the Lambs and Taxi Driver.

He was sent to a Washington mental hospital. After he was released from the mental hospital in 2016, he was under supervised release while living with his mother. A Virginia judge previously said he would free Hinckley if he remained mentally stable. He was officially set free on Wednesday, June 15.