Texas Tech alum still living in China one year after COVID-19 outbreak

LUBBOCK, Texas — Patrick Freeman, a 1993 graduate of Texas Tech University, continues to live in Chongquing, China, over a year after the initial COVID-19 outbreak.

“Things are pretty much back to normal here,” said Freeman.

EverythingLubbock.com spoke with Freeman in February 2020 before the health crisis became a pandemic in the United States in March.

Freeman posted about his daily life on his personal YouTube channel Life in China with Patrick Freeman. During the pandemic, Freeman said he used the social media platform to warn Americans about the seriousness of COVID-19 after witnessing it first-hand in China.

I told those people watching that they need to be prepared,” said Freeman. “You need to get masks if you can get masks, and you need to get food because there’s probably gonna be some shortages.”

In December 2020, Freeman and his native-Chinese girlfriend gave birth to a son named Keanu.

“Keanu Reeves is my favorite actor, so that’s where it comes from,” said Freeman.