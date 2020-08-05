Texas Tech alum sworn in as first Black Air Force chief

Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., is sworn is as Chief of Staff of the Air Force as his wife Sharene Guilford Brown, holds a bible, in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — Texas Tech University alumnus Charles Q. Brown, Jr. was sworn in as the first Black Air Force Chief of Staff on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

Brown graduated from Texas Tech in 1984 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering and was the commander of Pacific Air Forces prior to being nominated as Air Force Chief of Staff, according to his biography on the Air Force website.

He was nominated by President Donald Trump on March 2 and was confirmed in the Senate with a 98-0 vote on June 9.

He was sworn in by Vice President Mike Pence, in a ceremony hosted by the president.

In the ceremony, the president remarked how astonished he was at Brown’s 98-0 confirmation vote.

“I’ve never heard that before,” Trump said. “You understand what that means: 98 to nothing. So that’s an achievement.”

