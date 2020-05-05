Texas Tech Alumni Association announces 2020 Top Techsan honorees

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Texas Tech Alumni Association:

The Texas Tech Alumni Association (TTAA) is pleased to announce the 2020 Top Techsan honorees. The Top Techsan Award recognizes Texas Tech University staff members who display hard work and dedication to the Texas Tech community.



The 2020 Top Techsan recipients include Brenda L. Martinez, Sr., associate registrar in the Office of the Registar, Dominique Massey, marketing coordinator and lead counselor in the Texas Tech University Career Center, Lori Lightfoot, lead administrator for undergraduate research in the Honors College, Monica Hicks, assistant to the dean in the College of Arts and Sciences Dean’s Office, and Reagan Ribordy, director for international programs in the Office of International Affairs.



Each honoree was nominated by fellow Texas Tech faculty, students or staff. Selections are made based on nominations of individuals, emphasizing work ethic and attitude within the Texas Tech community. Letters of support, examples of the staff member exceeding expectations, and reports of outstanding customer service are part of the committee’s evaluation of a candidate’s overall nomination packet.

Honorees will be recognized during the 2020 Top Techsan luncheon slated for noon on Aug. 12 in the Mckenzie-Merket Alumni Center and will be presented with a commemorative plaque and a $500 honoraium.



Faculty and staff with 10 years of service to the university who have retired within the last year, as well as former Top Techsans, also will be recognized during the luncheon.



Established in 1973, more than 150 Top Techsan awards have been presented to deserving Texas Tech University staff who have displayed extraordinary work proficiency and an attitude of team spirit within the university family.

The Top Techsan awards and retirement recognition are one of the many ways the TTAA continues to support the university community thanks to the generous members of the alumni association.



Make plans to attend this year’s luncheon this August and join TTAA in recognizing the 2020 honorees. Information on ticket and table reservations will be available closer to the event.

