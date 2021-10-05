Texas Tech Alumni Association introduces the 1923 Society

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech Alumni Association:

The Texas Tech Alumni Association (TTAA) is proud to officially announce the launch of the 1923 Society during this memorable Homecoming week.



The 1923 Society recognizes alumni who support the TTAA at the highest giving levels. The society is made up of any current TTAA member giving at the Gold, Platinum or Diamond level. These alumni and friends receive automatic admission into this society at no additional cost. Members of the 1923 Society receive exclusive access to events and special member-only benefits.



“With the coming centennial, we have introduced more creative and compelling ways for alumni to belong to our growing association,” Curt Langford, TTAA president and CEO, said. “The 1923 Society calls for a commitment starting at $19.23 a week that over 52 weeks equals $1,000. This increased level of support enables us to provide even more scholarships, additional academic support to TTU and more meaningful programs for alumni.”



One event available exclusively to 1923 Society members is a breakfast held the morning of each home football game in Lubbock. Each breakfast features a special guest speaker, such as TTU administrators, athletic coaches and local celebrities. This is just one of many programs that will be available specifically for society members.



The 1923 Society not only helps show appreciation for the TTAA’s generous and loyal Techsans, but also helps cultivate growth among the organization and enhances the ability to give back to Texas Tech University – continuing the TTAA’s mission dating back to the very first graduating class.



“The 1923 Society fulfills two objectives,” Jim Douglass, TTAA vice president for development, said. “First, it shines a much-deserved light on those who have stepped up and supported the Texas Tech Alumni Association in a very significant way. Second, it is providing the TTAA with additional funds that allow for more, and bigger, academic scholarships to deserving students.



Membership in the 1923 Society enables the TTAA to offer valuable programs in service to both the university and alumni. In addition to the many scholarships the TTAA extends, the association supports our Distinguished Alumni, Lauro F. Cavazos, Distinguished Service, Top Techsan and Raider on the Rise award programs, and provides Excellence Grants, Raider Roadshows, Summer Showcase, Legacy U and the Techsan Connection alumni networking platform for alumni, students faculty and staff.

If you are not already giving at a 1923 Society level ($1,000 or more annually, or as little as $19.23 a week!), we encourage you to belong to the TTAA or upgrade your membership to take part in this exciting new program. Those signing up through February 10, 2023, Texas Tech’s Centennial, will be recognized as charter members of the 1923 Society with a personalized certificate from the TTAA. Visit www.texastechalumni.org/1923Society to learn more.



The Texas Tech Alumni Association is a self-governing, self-sustaining organization that exists to connect, inspire and love our Red Raider family. We envision our more than 26,000 members living their legacies of pride, loyalty and tradition. We support our university, build relationships and foster growth. We embody the Red Raider spirit… Scholarship, Pride, Inclusivity, Respect, Integrity & Tradition

(Press release from Texas Tech Alumni Association)