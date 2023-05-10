LUBBOCK, Texas– The Texas Tech Alumni Association is organizing a way for alumni to support the Goin’ Band from Raiderland in the 97th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving parade. As a part of the 100th-year celebration for Texas Tech, the band was invited to play in this year’s parade on November 23, 2023.

“The fact that this is happening during our centennial year is extremely special and we just want to accommodate and make it possible for as many of our alumni to be there and experience it in person,” said Kurt Langford, President and CEO of the Texas Tech Alumni Association.

Langford said they have chartered a plane for alumni to sign up and pay for the entire experience.

“We’ve worked with Southwest Airlines to arrange for a charter and enabling those here in Lubbock as well as we’re going to do a hop over at Dallas Love[field] for Metroplex alumni to be able to fly directly from these two locations directly into LaGuardia Airport,” said Langford. ““We have motor transportation getting all of those folks to the hotel at Times Square where all of the Red Raiders are going to be staying.”

The charter will depart Lubbock at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, November 20, and then again from Dallas at 10:30 a.m., arriving at LaGuardia Airport in NYC at 2:45 p.m. The return flight will depart LaGuardia at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 24, and again from Dallas at 4:30 p.m. arriving back in Lubbock at 5:40 p.m.

The plane has 175 seats in total. Round-trip airfare from Lubbock is $1,150 per person from Lubbock. Airfare from Dallas is $1,600 per person due to stopover costs.

“The plane is a little over half full right now, we’ve got the rest of this month that we’re hoping to get that thing completely chartered, It’s got to be full to fly and we continually hear from people that are interested in this and there’s going to be a lot of Red Raiders going,” said Langford.

The charter flight is offered separately from the land package available between Texas Tech and Music Festival and tours. The land package includes tickets to see the Radio City Christmas Spectacular and a Thanksgiving dinner cruise around the New York Harbor with the Goin’ Band. The Sheraton New York Times Square will serve as the host hotel for Red Raider fans.

The deadline to register is May 26.

If you have any questions about the charter, please contact Kahlie Callison at 806-834-4412 or visit the alumni website at www.texastechalumni.org.