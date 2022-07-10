LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech Alumni Association:

WHO:

Texas Tech Alumni Association (TTAA)

WHAT:

The TTAA will host a graduation ceremony for the participants of Legacy University. More than 160 participants, made up of 7- to 13- year-old students and their grandparents, will take part in this event.

WHEN:

Friday, July 15

2 p.m. – graduation ceremony

WHERE:

McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center

2521 17th St.

Lubbock, TX 79409

Parking is available in the alumni center parking lot.

About the Event

Legacy University is an exciting opportunity for TTAA Legacies ages 7 to 13 and their grandparents to participate in an intergenerational experience on Texas Tech’s campus. This three-day summer camp, which runs from July 13 through July 15, engages grandparents and their aspiring Red Raider grandchildren in hands-on academic activities, while celebrating the traditions that make Texas Tech unique

Legacies and their grandparents get a taste for college life by staying in a residence hall and attending classes together in a chosen major. After completing the program, Legacies will “graduate” with a certificate in their chosen field. Along with activities in the classroom, Legacy U participants get to meet Raider Red and the Masked Rider at an exclusive spirit rally.

Legacy U is a TTAA member benefit; only children registered in the TTAA Legacy Club are invited to attend.

CONTACT:

Andrea Watson, director of communications, Texas Tech Alumni Association, (806) 239-0522 or andrea.watson@ttu.edu

(Press release from Texas Tech Alumni Association)