LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech Alumni Association (TTAA) will host their 61st annual A Matador Evening on Friday, October 21.

The event will be held at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center.

The evening will begin with a reception at 6:30 p.m. Dinner and a ceremony will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m.

TTAA will recognize Terry and Linda Fuller with the Lauro F. Cavazos Award and Jim and Dinah Gaspard and Mark Miller with the Distinguished Service Award. Macie Miller, an agricultural communications student, will receive the Brent Ross Fearless Champion Award. You can read more about this year’s honorees by clicking here.

Tickets for the event are $100 per person or $1,000 for a table of eight. Reservations can be made at www.texastechalumni.org/matador-evening or by calling 806-742-3641.



TTAA said tickets are on sale through October 7 but seating is limited.



A Matador Evening is hosted annually by the TTAA as part of homecoming festivities.