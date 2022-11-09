LUBBOCK, Texas – Toasted Yolk Cafe, originally started in 2010 in Houston, Texas, has made its way to Lubbock.

After a few delays in the opening process, Toasted Yolk Cafe has opened its doors ready to share everything the Houston-based eatery has to offer.

Mark Murray, Texas Tech Graduate and franchise owner says the original opening date was this summer.

“Supply issues, labor issues that type of thing — but once we kind of got into the construction phase, things went pretty quickly. Big shoutout to the City of Lubbock,” Murray said.

After a few bumps in the road, the cafe finally opened this week.

“We just had a great response, people were coming up to the door before we were even open,” Murray said. “We are just excited.”

The cafe, which started in Houston, now operates 18 locations throughout Texas, with more to follow.

With a name like Toasted Yolk, you may think only breakfast is on the menu.

General Manager Leo Sarate said they have a lot of food options, including lunch.

“[We have] a variety of mimosas, so those are great starters in the morning, but we also have coffee that has Kahlua to get you ready and toasted for the evening,” Sarate said.

Located on the South part of town off Milwaukee in an area that is developing quickly, the cafe has seen constant flow of customers since opening.

“What we like to say around here is [that] what you see on the picture — that’s actually how it’s going to look when it comes to the table,” Murray said.

Even with supply and labor issues, they didn’t experience problems in the hiring area.

“The staff that we have here, we couldn’t have asked for a better staff. The hours that we have here 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m,” Murray said. “That’s kind of unheard of for most people in the restaurant industry.”

They are looking forward to serving the Lubbock community, and they are just getting started.

“We want this to be a destination,” Murray said.

“We are looking forward to everyone finding out about the Toasted Yolk,” Sarate said.

