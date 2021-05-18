Texas Tech and South Plains Food Bank install new mesonet station

LUBBOCK, Texas, — Texas Tech installed its 135th mesonet station at the South Plains Food Bank.

These stations help meteorologists get the latest data on weather conditions, including humidity, wind and chances of flash flooding.

National Weather Service’s Warning Coordinating Meteorologist Jody James said this mesonet station is a helpful addition to the accuracy in the south plains.

“Having that extra measuring station that has a lot of sensors with it will really help us in our weather forecasting and will be very valuable in a severe weather season,” said James.

Texas Tech’s manager over the project, Wesley Burgett, said this station has been needed in the southeast area of Lubbock for a long time. The ball started rolling when the South Plains Food Bank reached out to the University.

“The food bank approached me about a year ago to do the station, and with the partnership, we made it happen,” said Burgett.

The South Plains Food Bank’s chief operation officer, Jennifer Smith, said they were thrilled to offer a location. The station provides them with data about the soil conditions for their crops.

“For over 25 years since we have been operating the farm and the orchard, our farm managers over the years have always said we’ve needed a weather station,” said Smith.

Each mesonet station costs about $25,000 to install with recurring, monthly communication fees.