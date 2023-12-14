LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech has announced the commencement schedule for the Fall 2023 semester. The ceremonies will take place on December 15 and 16 at the United Supermarkets Arena.
Commencement Schedule:
2:00 p.m. Friday (Dec. 15)
- College of Education
- J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts
- College of Arts & Sciences
- Honors College
7:00 p.m. Friday (Dec. 15)
- Graduate School
- Huckabee College of Architecture
- University Studies
9:00 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 16)
- Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering
- Jerry S. Rawls College of Business
1:30 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 16)
- Davis College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources
- College of Human Sciences
- College of Media & Communication
Texas Tech said in a press release there will be a Clear Bag Policy in effect for all ceremonies.
For more information regarding parking at the commencement ceremony, click here.
If you would like to watch the commencement ceremony via livestream, click here.