LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech has announced the commencement schedule for the Fall 2023 semester. The ceremonies will take place on December 15 and 16 at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Commencement Schedule:

2:00 p.m. Friday (Dec. 15)

College of Education

J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts

College of Arts & Sciences

Honors College

7:00 p.m. Friday (Dec. 15)

Graduate School

Huckabee College of Architecture

University Studies

9:00 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 16)

Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering

Jerry S. Rawls College of Business

1:30 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 16)

Davis College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources

College of Human Sciences

College of Media & Communication

Texas Tech said in a press release there will be a Clear Bag Policy in effect for all ceremonies.

For more information regarding parking at the commencement ceremony, click here.

If you would like to watch the commencement ceremony via livestream, click here.