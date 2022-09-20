LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech Athletics:

Texas Tech Athletics announced Tuesday another significant gift towards The Campaign for Fearless Champions as former Red Raider student-athletes John and Tracy Sellers have contributed $11 million to the Texas Tech Athletics Department.

As part of the gift designation, Texas Tech will utilize $10 million for the future construction of the Dustin R. Womble Football Center and the new south end zone at Jones AT&T Stadium, a $200 million project that was officially unveiled in July.

The additional $1 million, meanwhile, will be allocated to future facility upgrades to Rocky Johnson Field, which includes the construction of an awning similar to Rip Griffin Park as well as new field netting, an upgraded sound system and more. This is the largest commitment to Texas Tech’s softball program in the last 20 years

“We are very fortunate that two of our former players are contributing in such an impactful way.” Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. “John and Tracy care deeply about this university and athletics program and we can’t thank them enough for this gift. This is another important step in what we see as a successful future for both our football and softball programs.”

John Sellers, a native of Canyon and former Red Raider football player, is co-founder and co-chief executive officer of Double Eagle Holdings, one of the most-successful oil and gas exploration and development companies in the country. His wife, the former Tracy Cartier, was a softball letterwinner from 2001-03 where she made 89 starts, totaling 58 hits, 31 runs, four doubles, a pair of triples and 18 stolen bases during that span. The Red Raiders advanced to only their second NCAA Regional at the time during her debut season in 2001.

The gift strengthens Texas Tech’s recent fundraising success, specifically towards football, as the athletics department intends to begin construction on the south end zone portion of the project immediately following the 2022 football season. Texas Tech remains in the private fundraising stage and continues to experience unprecedented success through philanthropic giving towards the project. Texas Tech Athletics plans to privately raise more than $100 million towards the $200 million project.

“This impactful gift allows us to reach $77 million towards our goal for the Womble Football Center and the South End Zone project. We are so grateful for John and Tracy and their commitment to both the football and softball programs.” Senior Associate Athletics Director Andrea Tirey said. “This gift is a huge momentum builder for our fundraising efforts. We will continue to be aggressive and hope to engage as many Red Raiders as possible in the coming months in order to reach our goal. Funding this project is going to take gifts at all levels, and we are thankful for everyone who has already committed and those that continue to step up during this critical phase of the project.”

“Our football program can’t thank John and Tracy enough for this generous gift,” head coach Joey McGuire said. “The Sellers truly love this university, and that’s evident every single day. We teach our players to make an impact in all aspects of life, whether that be on the field or in the community, and to be able to show them two real-life examples in two Red Raiders like John and Tracy, that is special.”

Alumni and supporters interested in contributing to the project can give directly at www.redraiderclub.com or by calling the Red Raider Club at 806-742-1196.

