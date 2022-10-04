LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, Texas Tech University announced the lineup for the upcoming 16th season of the Presidential Lecture & Performance Series.

According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website, the season will boast a lineup of Emmy Award-winning speakers and performers, along with a special Lubbock Lights festival in conjunction with the 45th Lubbock Arts Festival.

“True to its mission, the Presidential Lecture & Performance Series provides the audience an impactful experience by recruiting unique talent from around the world to Texas Tech,” said Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec in the press release and on Texas Tech Today. “More than entertainment, the series provides learning opportunities for our students, and we look forward to another engaging season.”



The Presidential Lecture & Performance Series was created in 2006 by former Texas Tech President Jon Whitmore.

Below is a list of this year’s events provided by TTU to EverythingLubbock.com.

An Evening with Fran Lebowitz: 7 p.m. Friday (Oct. 14), Allen Theatre.

In a cultural landscape filled with endless pundits and talking heads, Fran Lebowitz stands out as one of the nation’s most insightful social commentators. The recently Emmy-nominated author, journalist and social observer offers her acerbic views on current events and the media as well as pet peeves including tourists, baggage-claim areas, after-shave lotion, adults who roller skate, children who speak French or anyone who is unduly tan. The New York Times Book Review calls Lebowitz an “important humorist in the classic tradition.”

Davina & The Vagabonds: 7 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 10), Allen Theatre.

A new spin on an old sound, Davina & The Vagabonds have created a stir on the national music scene with their high-energy live shows and commanding stage presence. With influences ranging from Fats Domino and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band to Aretha Franklin and Tom Waits, the band is converting audiences one show at a time, from Vancouver to Miami and across Europe.

Dirty Dozen Brass Band: Wednesday (Feb. 1), Allen Theatre.

Formed in 1977, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band are the pioneers of the modern New Orleans brass band movement and are referred to as the brass band equivalent of Duke Ellington. Celebrating over 40 years Dirty Dozen Brass Band has taken the traditional foundation of brass band music and incorporated it into a blend of genres including Bebop Jazz, Funk and R&B/Soul. This unique sound, described by the band as a ‘musical gumbo,’ has allowed The Dirty Dozen to tour across 5 continents and more than 30 countries, record 12 studio albums and collaborate with a range of artists from Modest Mouse to Widespread Panic to Norah Jones.

Pilobolus: 7 p.m. Wednesday (March. 1), Allen Theatre.

Pilobolus is a rebellious dance company. Since 1971, Pilobolus has tested the limits of human physicality to explore the beauty and the power of connected bodies. They continue to bring this tradition to global audiences through our post-disciplinary collaborations with some of the greatest influencers, thinkers and creators in the world. Over the past 50 years, Pilobolus has performed around the globe in events ranging from the Oscars to the Olympics.

Lubbock Lights Maines Brothers Band – Bloodlines: 7 p.m. Saturday, (April. 15), Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Theatre.

In recognition of the Centennial of Texas Tech University and the 45th anniversary of the Lubbock Arts Festival, a musical celebration unlike any other is commencing in 2023. With a theme of “The Beat Goes On,” the Lubbock Arts Festival, April 14-16, 2023, is dedicated to musicians and the music they create. The Presidential Lecture & Performance Series is proud to present Lubbock Lights: The Maines Brothers Band – Bloodline in conjunction with the Lubbock Arts Alliance.