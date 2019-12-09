Texas Tech announces 2019 fall commencement schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Texas Tech University:
WHAT:
Texas Tech University hosts fall commencement ceremonies.
WHEN:
Friday (Dec. 13)
- 2:30 p.m.
- College of Arts & Sciences
- College of Education
- J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts
- J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts
- 7:30 p.m.
- Graduate School
Saturday (Dec. 14)
- 9 a.m.
- Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering
- College of Human Sciences
- University Programs
- Wind Energy
- 1:30 p.m.
- Jerry S. Rawls College of Business
- College of Architecture
- College of Media & Communication
- College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources
WHERE:
All ceremonies will be at the United Supermarkets Arena, 1701 Indiana Ave.
EVENT:
Chris Snead, vice president of operations and engagement for the Texas Tech Alumni Association, will serve as the speaker for the Friday ceremonies. Tom Stone, head coach of the Texas Tech women’s soccer team, will serve as the speaker for the Saturday ceremonies.
Media can sit in section 121.
Ceremonies can be viewed online via livestream.
For more information about commencement, including maps and parking, visit the commencement web page.
(News release from Texas Tech University)